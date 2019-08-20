Dr. Dre unloads longtime Woodland Hills home for $4.5 million

Dr. Dre is officially on to the next episode. The music producer and mogul has sold his longtime home in Woodland Hills for $4.5 million.

The 16,200-square-foot house hit the market in mid-July and sold in about a month, records show. It had been listed for $5.25 million.

Built in 1987, the French country-style manor can handle a party crowd with an open-concept floor plan, two kitchens, a 250-bottle wine cellar and a red-clad movie theater. A custom aquarium creates visual interest in the living room, which has a bar. A grand lanai with a wet bar and an indoor spa has pocketing walls that open to the backyard.

A total of eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms include a multi-room master suite complete with dual closets and a dry sauna.

Outside, more than half an acre of grounds contains various patios, a fire pit and a saltwater swimming pool. A stone pavilion with a flat-screen television sits near the pool area.

Dr. Dre bought the home in 1999 for $2.35 million, real estate records show.

David Smith of Keller Williams Realty represented both ends of the deal.



Dr. Dre, whose legal name is Andre Young, is the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. The Grammy winner has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.

The 54-year-old owns a number of properties in Los Angeles County, including a massive Brentwood compound that he purchased five years ago from NFL star Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for $40 million.

More recently, he bought a Calabasas estate with a recording studio last year for $4.9 million. Earlier this year, he paid $2.25 million for a home in a gated Pacific Palisades community.