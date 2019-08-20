Tennis star Mike Bryan serves up Camarillo villa

Mike Bryan, one-half of the prolific Bryan brothers duo that won 16 Grand Slam tennis titles, is looking to ace a Camarillo home sale. His Mediterranean villa in Spanish Hills Country Club is currently up for grabs at $2.195 million.

That’s $204,000 less than the price he was asking last year, records show.

A landscaped front yard and amenity-loaded backyard surround the 1997 home, which sits on over an acre. Inside, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are spread across 5,424 square feet.

1 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 Built in 1997, the two-story home expands to a landscaped front yard and a palm-topped backyard with a gazebo, swimming pool and sand volleyball court. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Whitewashed living spaces are broken up by black accents such as ironwork in the foyer, countertops in the double-island kitchen and custom built-ins in the family room. The main level also holds an office, formal dining room and expansive two-story living room. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a lounge, a spa-like bathroom and a private balcony.

Out back, the palm-topped grounds hold a swimming pool, spa and gazebo. Rolling lawns lead to a sand volleyball court off to the side.

Bryan, 41, first reached the world No. 1 ranking for doubles players with his twin brother, Bob, in 2003, and the pair have spent a total of 506 weeks at the highest rank. As a doubles player, Bryan has won 18 Grand Slam titles, all but two with his brother: the Australian Open six times, the U.S. Open six times, Wimbledon four times and the French Open twice. Additionally, he won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Kofi Nartey of Compass holds the listing with Paul Coleman, an independent broker.