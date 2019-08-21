Onetime Beverly Hills home of actress-singer Doris Day lists for $14.5 million

The Beverly Hills home where late actress and singer Doris Day and her husband-manager, Marty Melcher, lived for decades has come up for sale at $14.5 million.

Set behind hedges and gates, the contemporary-style one-story was built in 1922. Crystal chandeliers, beamed ceilings, wainscoting and crown molding are among interior details.

The more than 4,300 square feet of interior contain a foyer, a formal dining room, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. An updated kitchen includes an island and a La Cornue range. In the master suite, which has a walk-in closet, French doors open to a back patio.

Outside, tiered brick patios unfold onto a swimming pool and lawn. A fireplace, a pool house and a basketball half-court fill out the grounds, which measure about two-thirds of an acre.

Day and Melcher bought the home in the 1950s and owned it until 2006, when it was sold for a little over $6.5 million, records show.

The legendary actress and singer, who died in May at 97, got her start as a big-band singer before taking Hollywood by storm in the late 1940s. Considered the original “girl next door” for her bubbly personality and smile, Day appeared in 39 films including “Love Me or Leave Me” (1955) and “Lover Come Back” (1961).

She received an Academy Award nomination for her role opposite Rock Hudson in “Pillow Talk” (1959). Songs she performed were nominated for Oscars six times and included “Secret Love” from “Calamity Jane” (1953) and “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 film “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”



Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.