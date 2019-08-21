Film producer Ryan Ahrens deals Point Dume digs for $13 million

Ryan Ahrens, the film producer behind “American Made” and “Birth of a Nation,” has sold his coastal compound in Malibu for $12.995 million.

That’s exactly $1 million less than the asking price in May, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Spanning an acre near Point Dume, the property consists of a single-story home and a detached guesthouse. Both structures boasts two-car garages and bright floor plans with white walls, black finishes and hardwood floors.

1 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The coastal estate clocks in at 1.2 acres with a four-bedroom main home and one-bedroom guesthouse. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

At the heart of the main home sits an indoor-outdoor space with a living room, dining area and white-painted stone fireplace. Pocketing doors open outside, where one of two patios adjoins the flat, grassy yard. Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a chic galley-style kitchen and breakfast nook complete the interior.

The guesthouse is approached by a flagstone path. Sporting jagged lines both inside and out, it holds a living room with a built-in sofa and a bedroom behind a farmhouse door. Picture windows take in views of the verdant grounds.

Christopher Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Lily Harfouche, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.

Ahrens is the co-founder of Argent Pictures, a production company based in Malibu. As a producer, his credits include “Chasing Coral,” “Amateur,” “Selah and the Spades” and a slate of upcoming films including “Kung Fury 2” and “The Good Time Girls.”