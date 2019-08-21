Producer James Brubaker looks to cast a tenant for Beverly Hills home

Film and television producer James Brubaker and his wife, Marcy, have put their home in Beverly Hills up for long-term lease at $22,500 a month.

The English Tudor-style house was designed by local architect James Dickason and completed in 1930. The 6,227 square feet of living space include a foyer and a step-down living room with a fireplace. A library/den filled with walls of built-ins, wainscoting and a fireplace sits off the foyer.

A wrap-around bar is in the family room, which has beamed ceilings and French doors that open to the backyard. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with an island and professional-grade appliances. There’s also a wine cellar and an elevator.

The 1930s English Tudor-style home, designed by architect James Dickason, features a heated patio, reflecting pool and a large second-story terrace. (PostRAIN Productions)

A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms includes a vaulted-ceiling master suite with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Outside, the hedged and fenced property features a stone-clad covered patio with heaters and a fireplace. A small pond/water feature, lawn and a detached garage fill out the grounds.

Brubaker has credits spanning more than three decades, including “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV” and the “Nutty Professor” films. He received an Emmy Award nomination and won a Directors Guild of America Award for the 1998 television movie “Gia,” starring Angelina Jolie.

He and his wife have owned the property for nearly two decades, records show.



Michael J. Libow of Compass holds the listing.