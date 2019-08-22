Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Encino new build puts forth a fresh face

1/10
The newly built home, listed for $3.195 million, stands out from neighboring Farmhouse-inspired homes with rich cedar and black-hued siding.   (James Moss)
2/10
Inside, clapboard siding and light oak floors enhance the open floor plan of nearly 5,200 square feet.   (James Moss)
3/10
Pocketing walls of glass open the common area to the backyard and swimming pool.   (James Moss)
4/10
The formal dining room.  (James Moss)
5/10
There’s also an office.   (James Moss)
6/10
A master suite with a fireplace and private balcony is among six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.  (James Moss)
7/10
The bathroom of the master suite.  (James Moss)
8/10
Outside, a lawn surrounds the swimming pool and spa.  (James Moss)
9/10
The patio  (James Moss)
10/10
Nearby are a pool house, a built-in barbecue and lounge areas.  (James Moss)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 24, 2019
5:30 AM
This newly built Encino home deviates from the farmhouse style sweeping the Valley neighborhood with a subdued facade of rich cedar wood and black-painted siding. Beyond that oversized front door, white clapboard siding, a marble slab fireplace and white oak flooring brighten the open-plan interiors. Outside, a new swimming pool and spa are paired with a cabana with an outdoor shower.

The details

Location: 4988 Noeline Ave., Encino, 91436

Asking price: $3.195 million

Year built: 2019

Living area: 5,184 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 10,195 square feet

Features: High ceilings; custom millwork; custom lighting; center-island kitchen; master suite with two walk-in closets; smart home systems; built-in barbecue; lounge area

About the area: In the 91436 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.753 million, an 11.3% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jodie E. Francisco, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, (818) 970-3936

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
