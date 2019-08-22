Kevin Nealon sells one Pacific Palisades property and buys another

Weeks after unloading his longtime home in Pacific Palisades, actor Kevin Nealon has scooped up another one a few miles away. The “Saturday Night Live” alum and his wife, actress Susan Yeagley, recently shelled out $4.35 million for a Spanish-vibe home up in the hills, records show.

A stylistic departure from the Georgian-inspired Traditional spot he just sold, this brand-new abode features tan stucco and clay tile on the outside and bright, modern living spaces inside. Gray beams, black accents and hardwood floors offset crisp white walls across 5,444 square feet.

Main-level living spaces wrap around a Saltillo tile courtyard with a fireplace. There’s a living room with two sets of French doors, a center-island kitchen under dual chandeliers and a family room with custom built-ins.

1 / 12 The living room under beamed ceilings. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The hardwood-lined entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The center-island kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room with custom built-ins. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The Saltillo tile courtyard. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The second-story loft. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master suite under vaulted ceilings. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The master suite balcony. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The loggia. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The backyard during the day. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The backyard at dusk. (Realtor.com)

Upstairs, a loft branches off into most of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Set under vaulted ceilings, the master suite includes a marble bathroom and private rear-facing balcony. Two other balconies face the front.

Dark hardwood ceilings and Saltillo tile floors sandwich a loggia out back. Through arches, the space adjoins a lawn, swimming pool and spa.

Nealon, 65, appeared on “SNL” in the 1980s and ’90s and had a five-year stint on the show hosting the “Weekend Update” sketch. He currently stars in the sitcom “Man with a Plan,” and his past credits include the shows “Weeds” and “Hiller and Diller.”

Dan Urbach of Compass held the listing. Cynthia Ambuehl, also with Compass, represented the Nealon.