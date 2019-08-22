Sandra Bullock’s former Hollywood Hills home goes up for lease at $22,000 a month

For those looking to live like Sandra Bullock, a Hollywood Hills home once owned by the Oscar-winning actress is available as a rental at $22,000 a month.

That’s $3,500 more per month than the “Bird Box” star was seeking in 2015 when she had it up for lease. Bullock owned the investment property for nearly two decades before selling it last year for $2.925 million, records show.

Built in 1942, the chic Midcentury Modern-style home has received a facelift since then. Skylights and inlaid marble floors adorn the entry, and beyond that, the 3,153-square-foot space is loaded with dramatic marble accents.

1 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 2 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 3 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 4 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 5 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 6 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 7 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 8 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 9 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 10 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 11 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices) 12 / 12 Built in the ‘40s but recently remodeled, the Midcentury home features dramatic splashes of marble across 3,153 square feet. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

Advertisement

Marble covers the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the expansive living room, the countertops in the modern kitchen and the back-lit steam shower in the master suite bathroom. The design palette also features hardwood floors, crisp white walls, pocketing doors, custom built-ins and eye-catching brass finishes.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office fill out the floor plan. The master suite expands to a boutique-like bathroom with a chandelier-topped spa tub. A guest bedroom ascends to a loft.

Out back, a covered flagstone patio adjoins a swimming pool and spa. Dense landscaping surrounds the home, which is perched above the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont.

Bullock, 55, won a lead actress Oscar for her role in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side.” Her scores of film credits also include “Speed,” “Miss Congeniality” and “Gravity,” in addition to more recent roles in “Ocean’s 8” and “Our Brand Is Crisis.”



Advertisement

In 2011, Bullock paid $22.95 million for a four-acre estate in Beverly Hills, The Times previously reported.

Melissa Ellis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds this listing.