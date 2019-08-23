Matt Kemp slashes price of custom Poway mansion yet again

Former Dodgers star Matt Kemp is bound and determined to sell his amenity-loaded mansion in Poway. The custom estate is now up for grabs at $5.999 million, down 48% from the original asking price.

At that price, the free agent is destined to take a massive loss on the property. After buying it for $9.075 million in 2013, he sank $3 million into renovations and listed it for $11.5 million three years later.

He then put it up for auction in 2017 but canceled the sale and sent it to market for $7.95 million, the Times previously reported. Still, he found no takers.

Set on four acres in guard-gated Heritage Estates, the golf course property covers a whopping 15,844 square feet and holds a host of highlights within its walls. In addition to five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, there’s a wine cellar, tasting room, cigar lounge, elevator, theater with snack bar and solarium with a fountain.

Travertine floors and dramatic beamed ceilings fill the formal living spaces. Custom cabinetry is everywhere in the center-island kitchen. A built-in trophy case anchors the family room.

There’s two of everything — closets, showers and spa tubs — in the second-story master suite, which opens to a private balcony that surveys the estate.

Across the property, a detached guesthouse adds a game room, gym and steam room. The manicured, gated grounds also hold a tennis court, swimming pool, five-car garage and entertainer’s pavilion with a kitchen and pizza oven.



Jessica Foote of Compass holds the listing.

Kemp, 34, racked up 281 home runs and 1,010 RBIs during a career that saw him win two Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards. He spent most of his time with the Dodgers in addition to stints with the San Diego Padres, Altanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.