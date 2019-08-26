Nick Jonas quietly unloads Beverly Hills showplace for $6.91 million

It was a short stay in the 90210 for Nick Jonas. A year after dropping $6.5 million on a modern showplace in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the singer-actor has sold the place for $6.91 million in an off-market deal.

Clad in concrete and stained wood, the architectural abode sits on half an acre with commanding canyon views. Shaped like an “L,” it frames an entertainer’s backyard with a lawn, infinity pool, spa and cantilevered wood terrace.

Inside, the contemporary 4,129-square-foot floor plan features a crisp design palette of glass, white oak, Machiche hardwood, dark hematite and soft gray Basaltina stone. An expansive living and dining room, brightened by clerestories and pocketing walls of glass, anchors the interior.

1 / 16 The indoor-outdoor living room. (Compass) 2 / 16 The chandelier-topped dining room. (Compass) 3 / 16 The expansive living and dining area. (Compass) 4 / 16 The center-island kitchen. (Compass) 5 / 16 The master bedroom. (Compass) 6 / 16 The master bathroom. (Compass) 7 / 16 The lounge with a projector. (Compass) 8 / 16 The office. (Compass) 9 / 16 The swimming pool. (Compass) 10 / 16 The backyard. (Compass) 11 / 16 The backyard. (Compass) 12 / 16 The cantilevered viewing deck. (Compass) 13 / 16 The entertainer’s yard with a pool and spa. (Compass) 14 / 16 The swimming pool and spa with canyon views. (Compass) 15 / 16 The entry. (Compass) 16 / 16 An aerial view of the hillside home. (Compass)

Other highlights include a family room with built-ins, a modern kitchen with clean lines and an indoor-outdoor lounge with a projector.

Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete the interior, as well as a floating guest wing that hangs off the edge of the hillside property.

Jonas, 26, became famous with his brothers Joe and Kevin as the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers. Following four albums and a hiatus, the group recently released their latest record “Happiness Begins.”

It’s not the only home he’s owned in the hills. In 2015, he sold a gated Mediterranean villa in Hollywood Hills West for $3.4 million.