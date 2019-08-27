Actress Sarah Carter scoops up Brie Larson’s Hollywood Hills home

Fellow Hollywood types have emerged as the buyers of Brie Larson’s Midcentury Modern home in Hollywood Hills: Sarah Carter of “Falling Skies” fame and her husband, film editor-director-screenwriter Kevin Barth.
The couple paid $2.17 million for the 1950s residence, record show. That’s $80,000 less than what the “Captain Marvel” star bought the place for three years ago.
Rich in modernist style, the Laurel Canyon home pairs walls of glass, clerestories and skylights with various shades of hardwood in the open floor plan. Within 2,905 square feet of interior are a two-story living room, a family room with a fireplace, an open-concept dining area, an office and a chef’s kitchen with a split-level island.
The master suite, one of three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms, opens to a secluded outdoor space with a spa.
Sliding glass doors off the common areas lead to a central courtyard. Concealed by landscaping, the backyard space holds a patio and turf dining area.
Carter, 38, starred in “Smallville” from 2004 and 2005 before landing main roles in “Shark,” “Rogue” and “Falling Skies.” More recently, she appeared in the CW series “The Flash.” Barth received Emmy nominations for his work on the sports documentary series “Shut Up and Dribble” and “Tom vs. Time”
Larson, 29, starred in the films “Short Term 12” and “The Spectacular Now” before winning the Academy Award for lead actress for her role in 2015’s “Room.” Her big-budget projects since then include “Kong: Skull Island,” “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Tori Horowitz of Compass held the listing. Marissa Faith of Deasy Penner Podley represented the buyer.