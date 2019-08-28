Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: In Eagle Rock, simple sophistication fueled by Scandinavian design

Listed for $1.295 million, the subdued Eagle Rock residence was completed this year and retains only the original foundation of a former bungalow.   (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
The bright, austere interior of the newly built home was inspired by Scandinavian design, which emphasizes clean lines and functional living spaces.   (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Built-in booth seating in the kitchen matches the custom cabinetry and light oak floors. A dining terrace sits off the kitchen area.   (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Oak wood floors.  (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Vaulted ceilings.  (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
One of the three bedrooms.  (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Open-concept floor plan.  (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
The backyard unfolds layers with tiers of various planters, decks and a sunken conversation/fire pit.  (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Dark, subdued exterior.  (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 31, 2019
5 AM
Don’t let the dark, subdued exterior fool you. This newly built home in Eagle Rock takes its cues from the Scandinavian design movement of the 1950s with its clean lines, high ceilings and cozy living spaces. Outside, a minimalist-vibe backyard with decking, planters and a sunken conversation/fire pit brings to mind a style used in Nordic gardens.

The details

Location: 4845 Neola Place, Los Angeles, 90041

Asking price: $1.295 million

Year built: 1948 (complete tear-down/renovation in 2019)

Developer: Delve Group

Living area: 1,806 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 4,821 square feet

Features: Vaulted ceilings, open-concept floor plan; custom cabinetry; oak wood floors; designer lighting; eat-in kitchen; patio; sunken fire pit

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $990,000, a 5.2% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Robert Kallick and Laura Marchetti, Compass, (323) 775-6305

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
