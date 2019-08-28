Home of the Week: In Eagle Rock, simple sophistication fueled by Scandinavian design

Don’t let the dark, subdued exterior fool you. This newly built home in Eagle Rock takes its cues from the Scandinavian design movement of the 1950s with its clean lines, high ceilings and cozy living spaces. Outside, a minimalist-vibe backyard with decking, planters and a sunken conversation/fire pit brings to mind a style used in Nordic gardens.

The details

Location: 4845 Neola Place, Los Angeles, 90041

Asking price: $1.295 million

Year built: 1948 (complete tear-down/renovation in 2019)

Developer: Delve Group

Living area: 1,806 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 4,821 square feet

Features: Vaulted ceilings, open-concept floor plan; custom cabinetry; oak wood floors; designer lighting; eat-in kitchen; patio; sunken fire pit

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $990,000, a 5.2% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Robert Kallick and Laura Marchetti, Compass, (323) 775-6305

