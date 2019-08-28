Pierce Brosnan scoops up Santa Monica home for nearly $3 million

Actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife, environmental activist and former broadcast journalist Keely Brosnan, have bought a home in Santa Monica for $2.945 million, records show.

The charming single-story home, built in 1941, is in the College Streets neighborhood, which gets its name from its university-themed street names. A stone walkway sandwiched by hedges leads up to a covered front porch. The light-filled living room has a fireplace, a bay window and views of the landscaped front yard.

The 2,319 square feet of living space includes a family/dining room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. French doors in the master suite open to the backyard. There’s also an office/den.

Outside, lawn and landscaping border a patio area. A detached two-car garage lies on a side yard.

The property came up for sale in July for $2.995 million and sold in about a month, records show.

Alejandra Martinez-Sorensen of the Agency was the listing agent. Sandro Dazza, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.

Pierce Brosnan, 66, recently starred in “The Son,” the AMC multigenerational western show based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same title. The Irish-American actor is known for playing the fifth James Bond in the film series. The films “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Mars Attacks!” and “Mamma Mia” are among his other credits.

Keely Brosnan served in the 1990s as a co-host on “Unsolved Mysteries.” She has made numerous appearances on morning talk shows as an environmental correspondent and garden expert.

On the real estate front, the couple has long maintained a compound in Malibu’s Broad Beach area.