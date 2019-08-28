Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Randy Jackson’s former Tarzana home makes its way to market once more

Image_07.jpg
Built in 1990, the two-story home features such outdoor spaces as a second-story deck, a patio with a spa and a landscaped backyard with a pool.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
2:31 PM
Is $2.349 million a good deal for the former Tarzana home of Randy Jackson? You be the judge.

The custom-built crib is on the market once again half a decade after the “American Idol” judge sold it for $1.9 million. Jackson took a six-figure loss on the place when he sold it; records show he shelled out $2.7 million for the property in 2005.

Set far back from the street, the gated half-acre estate in El Caballero Country Club is approached by a long, winding driveway that ends with a motor court. Topped with clay tile, the exterior features shades of tan that continue into the 5,900-square-foot floor plan.

The living room under beamed ceilings.  (Realtor.com)
The foyer.   (Realtor.com)
The informal dining area.   (Realtor.com)
The formal dining room with paneled walls.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen topped by skylights.  (Realtor.com)
The billiards room with a custom wet bar.  (Realtor.com)
The master suite.   (Realtor.com)
The patio with a spa.  (Realtor.com)
The landscaped backyard.  (Realtor.com)
The backyard with a pool, cabana and grill.   (Realtor.com)
The motor court.  (Realtor.com)

Rich wood beams top the living and dining rooms, and coffered ceilings hang over a billiards room with a custom wet bar. The gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, sits under skylights.

Counting the guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a main-level master suite that opens to a private patio with a spa.

Upstairs, a second-story deck lines the backside of the home. The covered space overlooks a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, cabana and grill.

The Grammy-winning producer, 63, has worked with such stars as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, among others. He’s the longest-serving judge on “American Idol” and also produced “America’s Best Dance Crew” on MTV.

Alan Parness of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
