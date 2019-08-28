‘Real Housewives’ personality Eden Sassoon lists Laurel Canyon home

Eden Sassoon, the daughter of beauty pioneer Vidal Sassoon and friend of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has listed her home in leafy Laurel Canyon for sale at $1.299 million.

The multilevel cottage, built in 1949, weds cozy details with updated interiors. Beyond the Dutch door, the open floor plan features light hardwood floors, wainscoting and an updated kitchen with a farmhouse-style sink. There are two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms including an upstairs master bedroom that opens to an expansive balcony.

A media/playroom lies on the lower level and has built-in bookshelves. The lower level. Which has a separate entrance, also has a laundry room.

Outside, decking overlooks a brick patio and fireplace. Mature trees and landscaping fill out the grounds.

Sassoon was a familiar face on the seventh season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and made a handful of appearances on the show this year. She owns two pilates studios in the Los Angeles area.

She bought the place nearly a decade ago for $700,000, records show. In the late 1980s and early ’90s, the property was home to actress-writer-producer Kari Lizer.

Molly Ballantine of Compass holds the listing.