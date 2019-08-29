What $1.5 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1.5 million buys right now in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Solvang in Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA: This Queen Anne Victorian near downtown Santa Barbara is split into three updated units: a studio, a one-bedroom and a four-bedroom.

Address: 1335 Bath St., Santa Barbara, 93101

Listed for: $1.5 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,942 square feet (6,098-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; remodeled kitchen; spacious basement; two storage sheds

About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $878,000, down 19.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5594 Hamilton Lane, Santa Maria (Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: This three-story Tudor loaded with amenities anchors a five-acre lot full of mature trees and rolling lawns.

Address: 5594 Hamilton Lane, Santa Maria, 93455

Listed for: $1.399 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,682 square feet (5.16-acre lot)

Features: Lattice windows; game room with wet bar; granny suite with kitchenette; two lofts

About the area: In the 93455 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $440,000, up 6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

930 Ladan Drive, Solvang (Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: Claiming over 10 acres of the Santa Ynez Valley, this Mediterranean-style home is surrounded by vineyards of Grenache, Mourvedre, Roussanne and Chardonnay grapes.

Address: 930 Ladan Drive, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $1.495 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,663 square feet (10.77-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; spacious loggia; olive trees and hedges; riding arena and pastures

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $695,000, down 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3735 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara (Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Black shutters and a red front door adorn this 1960s Colonial with an entertainer’s backyard under hanging lights.

Address: 3735 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara, 93105

Listed for: $1.435 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,258 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Features: Window boxes; whitewashed living spaces; formal dining room; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 93105 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.093 million, down 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5735 Vanessa Drive, Santa Maria (Realtor.com)

SANTA MARIA: Set on seven acres, this equestrian estate centers on a solar panel-topped home with expansive living spaces under vaulted ceilings.

Address: 5735 Vanessa Drive, Santa Maria, 93455

Listed for: $1.497 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,105 square feet (6.95-acre lot)

Features: Walls of windows; living room under beamed ceilings; back patio; fenced pastures

1240 Dove Meadow Road, Solvang (Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: There’s loads of hardwood in this 1970s ranch that opens up to a scenic yard with a swimming pool and tennis court.

Address: 1240 Dove Meadow Road, Solvang, 93463

Listed for: $1.525 million for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 3,965 square feet (3.69-acre lot)

Features: Wood-trimmed windows and doors; kitchen under skylights; spacious master suite with patio; wine cellar

