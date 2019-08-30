Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Alex Rodriguez sells Honnold & Rex research house in the Hollywood Hills

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Alex Rodriguez has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $4.4 million. Above: At the Grammys in February with partner Jennifer Lopez.
(Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 30, 2019
10:19 AM
Baseball star turned television analyst Alex Rodriguez has cleared a based in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home there for $4.4 million.

The striking contemporary-style house, with walls of glass and horizontal louvers, was designed by architectural film Honnold & Rex and built in 1954 as part of the Architectural Products magazine research program. More recently, it was redesigned and to emphasize indoor-outdoor living.

The two-story home features an open-space floor plan and sliding walls of glass that open to the backyard. A two-story living room lies at the heart of the house and has a textured block-wall fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island, custom cabinetry and a wine fridge. A media room sits off the kitchen.

Former baseball star and current broadcaster Alex Rodriguez has listed his Midcentury Modern home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $6.5 million. The sexy architectural house was previously owned by actress Meryl Streep.

  (Anthony Barcelo)

Upstairs, the master suite takes in tree-top and city-light views in two directions. An office, which doubles as another bedroom, takes in the backyard and surrounding hilltops through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and secluded sitting area. Hedges and tall palms create a natural privacy barrier.

Rodriguez, who retired from baseball two years ago, bought the property in 2014 from Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

The 44-year-old was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. Rodriguez’s scores of accolades include 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards. He was named the American League MVP three times.

Since his retirement, he has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN and Fox.

On the real estate front, Rodriguez made a westward move in February, buying a Malibu beach house with partner Jennifer Lopez from actor Jeremy Piven.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency had the listing. Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
