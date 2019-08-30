Hot Property: WWE’s ‘The Miz’ pins down a massive mansion in Westlake Village

Michael Mizanin, the former World Wrestling Entertainment champion who performs under the name “The Miz,” and his wife, professional wrestler Maryse Mizanin, have slammed down $6.4 million on an English manor-style home in Westlake Village.

A gated entry opens to the stone-clad residence, which sits on more than an acre with a custom swimming pool and spa, formal gardens and expansive lawns.

Inside, the 10,400 square feet of living space includes a two-story entry, a den with a wet bar, a paneled game room and a movie theater, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Artistic wallpaper, elaborate fireplace mantels and inlaid wood floors set a resplendent tone in the grand living and dining rooms. The kitchen is outfitted with a decorative tile backsplash, coffered ceilings and commercial-grade appliances. A circular breakfast nook sits off the kitchen. There’s also a wine cellar.

Large terraces, an outdoor dining area, a built-in barbecue and a custom swimming pool extend the living space outdoors. A separate guesthouse and an art studio are behind the pool area. An office sits above the eight-car garage.

Michael Mizanin, 38, gained fame in the early 2000s as a cast member on MTV’s “The Real World” and other “Real World/Road Rules” shows. He joined WWE in 2004 after finishing as runner-up on the wrestling reality series “Tough Enough” and has won 18 championship bouts including the WWE Championship in 2010.

Maryse Mizanin, 36, has twice won the WWE Divas Championship. The former “Total Divas” cast member currently appears with her husband on the USA Network show “Miz & Mrs.”

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max Olson & Associates represented both buyer and seller in the deal.

Park-like estate gets a trim

Rob Lowe has sweetened the deal in Montecito. With no takers at $47 million, the actor has trimmed the price of his 10,000-square-foot mansion down to $42.5 million.

The coastal community has long been a haven for celebrities looking to spread out, with stars such as Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Bridges all calling the area home over the years. Lowe’s property is no different, spanning 3.4 acres of manicured grounds at the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

A host of extras complement the main residence, including a two-bedroom guesthouse, 800-square-foot cabana, swimming pool, koi pond, gazebo and tennis court.

The East Coast-inspired home wears a crisp white exterior with plantation shutters and a column-lined entry. Inside, the vibe continues as coffered ceilings, custom millwork, handmade moldings, bay windows and hardwood floors adorn the designer-done living spaces.

In addition to six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, there are formal and informal living rooms, a dining room with paneled walls, two kitchens, a wet bar, a wine room, a library, a billiards room and a movie theater.

Multiple sets of French doors expand to a veranda with a fireplace, lounge and TV. Above that, a second-story deck takes in sweeping views of the rolling lawns and ocean.

Eric Haskell of the Agency and Luke Ebbin of Compass hold the listing.

Lowe, 55, who is married to Sheryl Berkoff, has scores of television and film credits including “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and “The West Wing,” for which he received Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations. More recently, he starred in the medical drama “Code Black” and the comedy-drama series “Wild Bill.”

Cashing in a longtime chip

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight of “Coming Home” and “Runaway Train” is looking to cash in his slice of the 90210. The actor’s 3.3-acre property in the Beverly Hills Post Office area is on the market for $19.975 million.

It’s quite a sum for a mostly empty lot, but there’s plenty of precedent for undeveloped acreage selling in the area. Last month, music and movie mogul David Geffen shelled out $30 million for a vacant acre in a nearby and ultra-exclusive enclave known as Billionaires’ Row.

Voight’s estate is in a slightly less prestigious spot, perched between Beverly Glen and Beverly Park. Gated and fenced, the property is approached by a custom brick-and-flagstone driveway.

The mostly flat lot contains a handful of spacious lawns, as well as a two-story home with an upper-level balcony. Down below, a deck descends to a patio with a pool.

Voight, 80, received Academy Award nominations for the films “Midnight Cowboy,” “Runaway Train” and “Ali,” and he won the Oscar for lead actor for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam veteran in 1978’s “Coming Home.” His other roles include “The Champ,” “The Rainmaker,” “Heat” and “National Treasure.”

Rick Brucker of Rick Brucker Realty holds the listing.

Hoping to produce a tenant

Film and television producer James Brubaker and his wife, Marcy, have put their home in Beverly Hills up for long-term lease at $22,500 a month.

The English Tudor-style house was designed by local architect James Dickason and completed in 1930. The 6,227 square feet of living space includes a foyer and a step-down living room with a fireplace. A library/den filled with walls of built-ins, wainscoting and a fireplace sits off the foyer.

A wrap-around bar highlights the family room, which has beamed ceilings and French doors that open to the backyard. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with an island and professional-grade appliances. There’s also a wine cellar and an elevator.

The 1930s English Tudor-style home, designed by architect James Dickason, features a heated patio, reflecting pool and a large second-story terrace. (PostRAIN Productions)

A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms includes a vaulted-ceiling master suite with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Outside, the hedged and fenced property features a stone-clad covered patio with heaters and a fireplace. A small pond/water feature, lawn and a detached garage fill out the grounds.

Brubaker has credits spanning more than three decades, including “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV” and the “Nutty Professor” films. He received an Emmy Award nomination and won a Directors Guild of America Award for the 1998 television movie “Gia,” starring Angelina Jolie.

Michael J. Libow of Compass holds the listing.

A little off the top

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has put her penthouse in downtown New York back up for sale at a reduced price of $18.25 million.

That’s a 26% price cut from when the unit at the River Lofts, a full-floor condominium building in Tribeca, was first brought to market for $24.6 million in August 2018. More recently, it had been listed for $19.75 million.

Bordered on three sides by a landscaped terrace, the unit features an open floor plan, Brazilian walnut floors, an Italian-designed kitchen and a study with a built-in desk. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors take in expansive views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty and the Chrysler and Empire State buildings.

The media room has pocketing doors that can be closed for additional privacy. The master suite is outfitted with two bathrooms, a sitting room and two walk-in closets. In all, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a powder room in 3,950 square feet of living space.

Amenities in the full-service building include a gym, a bicycle room, a garden and an on-site garage. A keyed elevator provides direct access to the penthouse.

Streep, 70, received Oscars for her work in “The Iron Lady” (2011), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979). This year, the versatile and busy actress joined the cast of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and appears in the Steven Soderbergh film “The Laundromat.”

Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.