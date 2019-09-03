Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard cuts price of Malibu cottage

As a songwriter, Glen Ballard has won Grammy awards and collaborated with the likes of Alanis Morissette, Van Halen and Michael Jackson. His waterfront listing in Malibu, however, can’t seem to generate nearly as much acclaim.

After hitting the market for $7.99 million earlier this year, the beachfront retreat is now up for grabs at $6.35 million.

While the neighbors cram as much space as possible into their cramped oceanfront lots, Ballard’s home feels much more relaxed with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in just 1,100 square feet.

A dolphin-topped weather vane sits above the whitewashed exterior, and the same color palette continues inside. There’s a living room with a white-painted brick fireplace, a tile-splashed kitchen and a rounded breakfast nook under a rotunda ceiling.

The master suite connects to the living spaces via French doors. The guest bedroom opens directly outside to a trellis-topped brick patio.

Out back, daybeds line an oceanfront deck, which descends to 40 feet of beach frontage.

Songwriting and production credits of note for Ballard, 66, include Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” Jackson’s “Thriller,” Aerosmith’s “Nine Lives” and Katy Perry’s “One of the Boys.” In 2006, he won the Grammy for song written for visual media with “Believe,” which appeared in “The Polar Express.”

He previously purchased a Spanish-style home in Beverly Hills for $2.795 million, but records show it was deeded to his ex-wife in 2009 following the couple’s divorce. It listed last year for $12.9 million.

Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.