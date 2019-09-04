‘Ace Ventura’ producer James Robinson relists Bel-Air mansion for $18.9 million

Alrighty then. James Robinson, producer of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” has brought his Bel-Air mansion back to market at $18.9 million. That’s about $5 million shy of the price the home was previously listed for two years ago.

Spread across a flat acre of grounds, the estate centers on a Colonial Revival-style home erected in 1935. Dark plantation shutters offset the crisp white exterior, and four columns frame the home’s dramatic entry.

Lavish in style, the two-story interior holds grand entertaining rooms with paneled walls, crown molding and crystal chandeliers. Floors of parquet and tile cover the living spaces. Marble takes over in the master suite bathroom.

On the main level, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a professional wet bar and a center-island kitchen. A wall of windows in the formal dining room takes in leafy views of the verdant backyard.

The main home holds five bedrooms, and the guesthouse adds three more.

A long stretch of landscaped yard completes the property out back. Anchored by a swimming pool, the hedge-lined space also boasts a spa, fountain, brick patio and gazebo. A three-car garage sits off to the side.

Stanley Richman of Compass holds the listing.



Robinson co-founded Morgan Creek Productions in 1988 with former 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios Chairman Joe Roth. The film studio has released box office hits such as “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “The Last of the Mohicans” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”