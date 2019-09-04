Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance debuts French-inspired home in Huntington Beach

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance is looking to conclude his three-year run in Huntington Beach, where his heavy metal band was formed 20 years ago. His eye-catching custom home is currently on the market for $4.795 million — or $1.945 million more than he paid in 2016.

The property’s rustic stone exterior and steep roof pitches recall a French Normandy vibe, and the listing adds that “the home is inspired by exceptional properties throughout the southern region of France.”

Inside, barreled, beamed ceilings hang over formal living spaces. Stone fireplaces anchor the great room and family room, and rich hardwood floors fill the kitchen, dining area and office.

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are spread across 3,265 square feet. The master suite opens directly outside, and a guest bedroom ascends via spiral staircase to a loft that doubles as a music studio.

A host of highlights round out the quarter-acre grounds, including a cigar lounge, swimming pool and pool house. Covered in ivy, the charming courtyard adds a fireplace and outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

Built in 2006, the home sits about half a mile from the ocean.

Vengeance, whose real name is Zachary James Baker, serves as Avenged Sevenfold’s rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist. The band has released seven studio albums since 2001, with hits including “Hail to the King,” “Nightmare” and “Afterlife.”



Garrett Weston of Compass holds the listing.