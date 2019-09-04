Designer Kim Gordon sells contemporary beach retreat in Venice for $3.25 million

In the Oxford Triangle area of Venice, an original design by Venice-based artist and designer Kim Gordon has sold for $3.25 million.

Tucked behind hedges and glass-and-steel fencing, the bohemian-vibe retreat has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in nearly 3,350 square feet of living space. The indoor-outdoor floor plan feels light and airy with white oak floors, troweled plaster walls and high ceilings. Handmade steel-framed windows, which Gordon manufactures herself, are a hallmark of the design.

The chef’s kitchen, anchored by an island and rustic table, adjoins an open-concept dining and living area on the main floor. Upstairs, the sunlit master suite was designed to evoke a healing spa and features a gleaming bathroom with a sitting area. A private balcony sits off the master suite.

Outside, the tight-packed lot features a detached studio with a full bathroom. The space below the studio was hollowed out to create a covered patio. A spa surrounded by wood decking sits nearby.

The property returned to market in May at $3.495 million and was most recently listed for $3.295 million, records show.

Justin Alexander of Compass and Mick Partridge of Hilton & Hyland shared the listing. Pierre Stooss of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Gordon’s works, are known for emphasizing natural light while introducing artistic design elements. She is currently designing a personal wellness retreat in the Mandeville Canyon area.