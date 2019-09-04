Santa Monica home of late Rhino Records executive Gary Stewart sells for $1.71 million

The Santa Monica home of Gary Stewart, the longtime Rhino Records and Apple Music veteran who passed away earlier this year, has sold for $1.71 million.

Owned by Stewart since the mid-1990s, the blue-trimmed bungalow sits back from the street and has stone pavers that lead up to the front door. Inside, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom floor plan features hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a brick fireplace in the living room. French doors in the paneled family room open to the backyard.

The 1930s bungalow sits on a roughly 6,000-square-foot lot with gardens, fruit trees and a covered patio.

The roughly 6,000-square-foot lot has a covered patio area, gardens, fountains and fruit trees. A car port sits off the front.

Stewart, who died in April at 62, was a fixture behind the counter of Rhino Records’ store on Westwood Boulevard during the 1970s before moving to Rhino’s record company. During his tenure at Rhino, he was elevated to the role of senior vice president of A&R and oversaw the company’s cross-licensed box sets as well as its push into the contemporary genre.

Later in his career, he joined Apple Music in a catalog curation role for iTunes.

The property had been listed since May at $1.75 million, records show.

Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Kayhan Kabirnia of Exclusive Realty Inc. represented the buyer.