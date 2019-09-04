Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What $2 million buys right now on more than five acres in three Ventura County cities

Hot Property | What $2 million buys right now on more than five acres in three Ventura County cities
2884 Redondo Ave., Camarillo
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 5, 2019
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys right now with more than 5 acres in the cities of Camarillo, Moorpark and Santa Paula.

CAMARILLO: Nestled in the Santa Rosa Valley, this two-story charmer occupies 5.5 acres with a resort-style pool, gazebo, tennis court, riding corrals and orange trees.

Address: 2884 Redondo Ave., Camarillo, 93012

Listed for: $1.95 million for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 5,373 square feet (5.52-acre lot)

Features: Expansive great room; brick and river rock fireplaces; family room with wet bar; master suite with lounge

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $759,000, up 10.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8404 Waters Road, Moorpark
(Realtor.com)

MOORPARK: Manicured gardens bring color to this 10-acre estate complete with a Mediterranean-style home, guesthouse, custom gazebo, detached garage and water features such as a spa, koi pond and waterfall.

Address: 8404 Waters Road, Moorpark, 93021

Listed for: $2.189 million for eight bedrooms, 5.75 bathrooms in 4,250 square feet (9.99-acre lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; rotunda entry with inlaid floors; master suite with steam shower and balcony; terrace with mountain views

About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $691,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7477 Wheeler Canyon Road, Santa Paula
(Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: Two log cabin-style homes — including one with three stories and an elevator — fill out this private 20-acre compound.

Address: 7477 Wheeler Canyon Road, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $1.999 million for seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,118 square feet (20.41-acre lot)

Features: Expansive living spaces; river rock finishes; covered front porches; decks with dramatic hilly views

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $510,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7333 Worth Way, Camarillo
(Realtor.com)

CAMARILLO: A three-story home anchors this 40-acre hilltop property with views stretching from Camarillo to the Channel Islands.

Address: 7333 Worth Way, Camarillo, 93012

Listed for: $1.988 million for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 3,350 square feet (40-acre lot)

Features: Double-door entry; two-story vaulted ceilings; master suite with spa tub; equestrian zoned

About the area: In the 93012 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $759,000, up 10.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8205 Waters Road, Moorpark
(Realtor.com)

MOORPARK: A hilltop hacienda sits above this 23-acre avocado and lemon farm with an average annual gross of roughly $300,000.

Address: 8205 Waters Road, Moorpark, 93021

Listed for: $1.995 million for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,200 square feet (23.5-acre lot)

Features: Saltillo tile floors; wood-beamed ceilings; four-car garage; one-acre flat lot for building

About the area: In the 93021 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $691,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12599 Koenigstein Road, Santa Paula
(Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: Ready for anything, this gated retreat on a promontory lot includes a 5,000-gallon water tank, a private fire hydrant and an interior sprinkler system.

Address: 12599 Koenigstein Road, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $1.799 million for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,600 square feet (12.89-acre lot)

Features: Living room with limestone fireplace; column-lined living spaces; master wing with spa tub; flagstone patio with panoramic views

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $510,000, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
