‘Girls’ star Zosia Mamet brings Upper West Side co-op to market in Manhattan

Actress Zosia Mamet of “Girls” and “Mad Men” and her husband, actor Evan Jonigkeit, are asking $1.295 million for their posh apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. That’s $70,000 more than they paid for it four years ago, records show.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is found in the Crestwood at 522 West End, a 1920s luxury co-op building a few blocks away from the Hudson River.

It has stayed in touch with its roots over the years, offering restored hardwood floors and original wainscoting across 1,100 square feet. Crisp white walls cover the living and dining area, as well as a cozy office space off to the side.

The galley-style kitchen feels a bit more modern, boasting marble countertops and a gray subway tile backsplash. Marble pops up again on the bathroom walls and floors.

Four closets are found in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms overlook a leafy shared garden, and the unit is the only one in the building with direct access to the space.

The daughter of playwright David Mamet and actress Lindsay Crouse, Mamet made appearances in “Parenthood” and “Mad Men” before landing a main role in HBO’s “Girls.” The 31-year-old’s more recent credits include “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “You’re the Worst” and “Tales of the City.”

Jonigkeit, 36, has appeared in the films “Bone Tomahawk” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and currently stars in the historical drama “Frontier.”



Colin Montgomery of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.