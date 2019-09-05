NFL star Antonio Gates lists modern Encino mansion for $7.25 million

As a tight end in the NFL, Antonio Gates has made 8 Pro Bowl teams and set a league record for most touchdowns by a player at his position. Now, the former Chargers star is looking for a different kind of score.

Gates, 39, has put his home in Encino on the market for $7.249 million.

The modern showplace, built in 2016, is tucked away behind gates and sits on a small knoll measuring two-thirds of an acre.

Gates and his wife, “WAGs” personality Sasha Gates, bought the multilevel home two years ago and added skylights and a sauna. One of the garages was converted into Gates’ office, and a motor court was built for additional parking.

Advertisement

1 / 5 The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. (Wayne Ford) 2 / 5 The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. (Wayne Ford) 3 / 5 The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. (Wayne Ford) 4 / 5 The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. (Wayne Ford) 5 / 5 The 8,500-square-foot contemporary home sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. (Wayne Ford)

Beyond the oversized front door, the open-concept floor plan features wide-plank oak floors, pocketing walls of glass and 15-foot ceilings — a feature that likely appealed to the 6-foot-4 Gates. A two-way fireplace divides the family room and kitchen area. A glass-enclosed wine cellar and tasting room pops out in the family room.

The home theater, which features a high-end projector and theater-style seating, displays game balls and other sports memorabilia from Gates’ playing days.

Outside, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is accompanied by an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa, a sports court, a fireplace and a built-in barbecue. A grassy yard and covered patio space round out the setting. Views take in the valley floor.



Advertisement

Gates, 39, appeared in 16 games last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, catching 28 passes for 333 yards and 2 touchdowns. The talented pass-catcher is the Chargers’ all-time leader in receptions (960), receiving towndowns (117) and receiving yards (11,882).

Earlier this year, Gates expressed interest in returning for a 17th season with the Chargers. He is currently a free agent.

Chris Lucibello and Natasha Noreiga of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing. Vesta Home provided the staging.