Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Whitney Cummings asks $2 million for architectural abode in Studio City

Image_26.jpg
The ‘60s ranch has been updated with oversized windows, pocketing doors and a dual-sided polished concrete fireplace.
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 5, 2019
4:13 PM
Share

After eight years, stand-up comedian and actress Whitney Cummings is ready to leave her perch in Studio City. Her architectural retreat is up for grabs at $2 million — roughly $515,000 more than she paid for it in 2011.

Flanked by flagstone and shrouded in shrubbery, the single-story home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Wrightwood Estates.

Hardwood floors offset white walls inside, and oversized windows and pocketing doors bring a bit of green into the open floor plan from the landscaped backyard.

Advertisement

A dual-sided polished concrete fireplace, which separates the living and dining rooms, anchors the space. The chef’s kitchen adds floating shelves and an “L”-shaped breakfast bar topped with stone.

Dramatic wood-vaulted ceilings hang over the master suite, which expands to a closet, office and sky-lit bathroom. It’s one of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,300 square feet.

Topped by palm trees, the verdant backyard features a flagstone patio and a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa fed by a waterfall. The grounds span half an acre.

Cummings, 37, first appeared on “Chelsea Lately” before scoring her own sitcom, “Whitney,” in 2011. Her projects since include “2 Broke Girls,” “Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings,” and four comedy specials.

Advertisement

Michael Collins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing with Daniel Banchik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Hot Property
Newsletters
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement