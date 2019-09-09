Actor Reno Wilson’s cozy compound comes to market in Mount Washington

Actor Reno Wilson of “Mike & Molly” and “Good Girls” is asking $939,000 for his chic home in the hills of Mount Washington — roughly double the $473,000 he paid for it seven years ago.
The cozy compound barely covers a sixth of an acre, but it makes the most of its space. There’s a two-bedroom home, a detached studio, swimming pool, spa and custom basketball court. Above it all, a rooftop deck with a projector takes in sweeping city views.
In the main house, splashes of marble and hardwood interrupt the whitewashed interiors. The open floor plan, which combines a living and dining space, offers pocketing doors, beamed ceilings and a freestanding fireplace.
Off to the side, the cozy kitchen adds picture windows and a farmhouse sink. In addition to the two bedrooms, a ladder leads to a lofted sleeping space.
Hanging lights top a charming yard with a porch and fountain in front, and out back the swimming pool separates the main house and studio. A basketball half-court is tucked into the back of the property.
Steve Clark of Compass holds the listing.
Wilson, 50, appeared in “The Cosby Show” as a teenager. In addition to starring as a series regular in the shows “Mike & Molly” and “Good Girls,” he boasts voice roles in the “Transformers” franchise.