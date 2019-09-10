Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Baseball veteran Jeff Cirillo seeks $3.18 million for woodsy home outside Seattle

Built in 2008, the two-story spot gives off Craftsman vibes with a wood-shingled exterior and hardwood-filled floor plan.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2019
12:20 PM
Retired third baseman Jeff Cirillo is selling his home outside Seattle, where he spent two seasons with the Mariners. The property, found a few blocks from Lake Washington, is on the market for $3.18 million.

Shrouded in trees, the two-story spot is located in Medina, a ritzy enclave east of Seattle where Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates also own homes.

A wood-shingled exterior and column-framed entry give off Craftsman vibes, and the feel continues inside, where loads of lumber fill out the 4,100-square-foot floor plan. Wood-coffered ceilings and hardwood floors sandwich the living spaces, and wood also lines nearly all the windows and doors.

The living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.
The open-concept dining area.
The center-island chef's kitchen.
The breakfast nook.
The master bedroom, one of five.
The master bathroom with a spa tub.
The movie theater.
The rear flagstone patio.
The grassy yard.
The three-car garage.
The column-lined entry.

Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms. The main level also adds a mud room, formal and informal dining areas and a chef’s kitchen with a massive center island.

Shades of tan take over on the second story, which offers a master suite with a spa tub and a movie theater with recessed lighting. In total, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Splashes of flagstone pop up across the 0.35-acre grounds, lining a walkway in the front and a covered patio out back. A grassy lawn completes the scene.

A native of Pasadena, Cirillo played for six different squads during his 14-year career and made All-Star teams with the Brewers and Rockies. In 1,617 games, the 49-year-old clocked 112 home runs and 727 RBIs.

Maureen Khan and Michael Burke of Coldwell Banker Bain hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
