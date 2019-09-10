Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Kevin Hart’s former home goes up for grabs in Tarzana

Image_12.JPG
Built in 2000, the two-story home in Mulholland Park has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a dramatic foyer with dual staircases and a two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2019
2:43 PM
Share

In Tarzana, a gated home once owned by comedian-actor Kevin Hart is coming to market for $3.392 million.

It’s a quick return to action for the two-story abode, which the funnyman sold just four months ago for $2.75 million. Records show he bought it for $1.99 million in 2012, but four years later, burglars broke into the place and stole $500,000 in valuables, The Times reported.

The house in Mulholland Park sets a stately tone with two sets of columns framing a double-door entry. Past that, a grand chandelier-topped foyer with dual staircases kicks off the 6,549-square-foot floor plan.

1/15
The foyer with dual staircases.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/15
The two-story living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/15
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/15
The living room with backyard views.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/15
The formal dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/15
The formal dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/15
The master bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/15
The master bedroom with a fireplace.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/15
The master bathroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
10/15
The backyard with a swimming pool and spa.  (Hilton & Hyland)
11/15
The backyard with a covered patio.  (Hilton & Hyland)
12/15
The swimming pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
13/15
The grill.  (Hilton & Hyland)
14/15
The entry with dual garages.  (Hilton & Hyland)
15/15
The exterior.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

A two-story living room, complete with built-ins and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, anchors the main level. Overlooking the space is a loft lined with wrought iron.

Elsewhere, there’s a formal dining room and a kitchen with custom cabinetry. A bonus room adds flexibility.

Upstairs, the master suite spans an entire wing, combining a bedroom with a fireplace, a bathroom with a freestanding tub and a private turf balcony. In all, there are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Out back, a covered patio adjoins a fountain-fed pool and spa surrounded by landscaping. A pair of garages sit opposite one another in the front, completing the nearly half-acre lot.

Advertisement

David Kramer and Ziv Gabay of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Hart, 40, has starred in a nearly nonstop string of movies since the turn of the century, including “Think Like a Man,” “Get Hard” and “Night School.” He’s also released four comedy albums, the most recent of which — 2016’s “What Now?” — was nominated for a Grammy.

He was recently involved in a serious car accident in Calabasas.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement