NBA veteran Austin Croshere dangles Malibu spread for a bit cheaper

Former NBA player Austin Croshere has been retired for a decade, but he’s working hard to sell his contemporary home perched in the hills of Malibu. With no takers at $6.2 million, the longtime Pacer has trimmed the asking price to $5.695 million.

It’s a price cut of more than half a million, but Croshere still stands to gain a hefty profit if it sells. Records show he paid $3.05 million for the property in 2012.

For those seeking a short-term stay, the scenic estate is also up for rent at $22,000 a month — down $3,000 from the rate he originally sought.

Clocking in at just under an acre, the property enjoys sweeping ocean views from a variety of outdoor spaces. There’s a long, skinny lawn, a cantilevered terrace, a number of balconies and a rooftop lounge with hanging lights and a fireplace.

Architect Steven Kent designed the interiors, which hold five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,799 square feet. Clean lines define the living spaces, and floors of Ash wood and Basalt stone give way to walls of glass gazing out at the Pacific Ocean.

A dramatic dual-sided fireplace separates the living and dining rooms. Farther in, the modern kitchen adds a massive center island.

A floating staircase reaches the second story, where the spacious master suite enjoys pocketing doors and a spa tub. Built in 2008, the home sits about half a mile from the beach.



Croshere, 44, enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Pacers alongside stints with the Mavericks, Warriors, Bucks and Spurs. The 12th pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, he helped lead Indiana to the NBA Finals in 2000, where they lost in six games to the Lakers.

Catherine Bindley and Susan Cosentino of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.