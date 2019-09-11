Producer Tony Krantz sells 112-year-old Craftsman in Hollywood for $2.75 million

It took a pair of price cuts, but Tony Krantz has finally sold his Hollywood Craftsman bungalow of more than 30 years. After paying just $540,000 for the place in 1988, the producer-writer-director has sold it for $2.75 million.

The two-story home is 112 years old, but doesn’t look its age. Past a striking green wood-shingled exterior, the floor plan offers custom nooks and updated living spaces across 1,500 square feet.

Built-in bookcases are tucked under the stairwell in the living room, and the indoor-outdoor dining room features expansive skylights. At the other end, an art-filled studio space ascends to a lofted lounge via floating staircase.

Other highlights include a bright modern kitchen with a butcher-block island, a window-filled family room, a gym with mirrored walls, a cozy office and a breakfast nook with booth seating.

The master suite sits upstairs. One of three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it features vaulted ceilings and overlooks the densely landscaped grounds.

A kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa are set into a brick patio out back, and the 0.3-acre grounds also hold a lounge with a fireplace and grill.

Stefan Pommepuy and Jonathan Ruiz of the Agency held the listing. Bennett Hirsch, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.



In the 1990s, Krantz ran the prime-time television department at Creative Artists Agency, overseeing shows such as “ER,” “Twin Peaks” and “The West Wing.” He holds producer credits on “24” and “Mulholland Drive” and directed the films “Otis” and “The Big Bang.”