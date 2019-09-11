Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $600,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities near L.A. County

161 El Rancho Drive, La Habra
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
5:30 AM
If Los Angeles home prices are getting a bit too high, here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 can buy in three Orange County cities with (relatively) short commutes to L.A. County: La Habra, Buena Park and Cypress.

LA HABRA: There’s plenty of green space around this updated single-story home with fresh paint, a new roof and a detached garage.

Address: 161 El Rancho Drive, La Habra, 90631

Listed for: $625,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,442 square feet (5,915-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with brick fireplace; picture windows; wood laminate floors; spacious master suite

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $625,000, up 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8672 Roosevelt Circle, Buena Park
(Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: Red brick frames the driveway and continues into the living spaces inside this 1950s home with curb appeal.

Address: 8672 Roosevelt Circle, Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $595,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,286 square feet (6,380-square-foot lot)

Features: Original hardwood floors; galley-style kitchen; master suite with backyard access; grassy yard with trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $603,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4565 Larwin Ave., Cypress
(Realtor.com)

CYPRESS: Featuring floors of bamboo and porcelain tile, this two-story townhouse enjoys neighborhood amenities including three pools, three playgrounds and two clubhouses.

Address: 4565 Larwin Ave., Cypress, 90630

Listed for: $568,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,562 square feet (1,334-square-foot lot)

Features: Red shutters; kitchen with cherry cabinetry; renovated bathrooms; custom courtyard under hanging lights

About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $682,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2121 Topaz Ave., La Habra
(Realtor.com)

LA HABRA: Lattice windows and exposed rafter tails touch up this recently remodeled home with a grassy backyard.

Address: 2121 Topaz Ave., La Habra, 90631

Listed for: $590,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,237 square feet (6,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick planters; living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; large driveway

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $625,000, up 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7505 McNeil Way, Buena Park
(Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: More than $40,000 went into the landscaping, fencing, plants and fruit trees surrounding this charming corner-lot home.

Address: 7505 McNeil Way, Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $599,800 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,300 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom stone walkway; living room with tile fireplace; grassy backyard with patio; storage shed

About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $603,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4130 Larwin Ave., Cypress
(Realtor.com)

CYPRESS: Double doors enter this two-story townhome with modern vibes and private patio.

Address: 4130 Larwin Ave., Cypress, 90630

Listed for: $612,500 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,748 square feet (1,818-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; updated kitchen with quartz countertops; French doors; trellis-topped patio with brick planters

About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $682,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
