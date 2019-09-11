What $600,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities near L.A. County

If Los Angeles home prices are getting a bit too high, here’s a look at what roughly $600,000 can buy in three Orange County cities with (relatively) short commutes to L.A. County: La Habra, Buena Park and Cypress.

LA HABRA: There’s plenty of green space around this updated single-story home with fresh paint, a new roof and a detached garage.

Address: 161 El Rancho Drive, La Habra, 90631

Listed for: $625,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,442 square feet (5,915-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with brick fireplace; picture windows; wood laminate floors; spacious master suite

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $625,000, up 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8672 Roosevelt Circle, Buena Park (Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: Red brick frames the driveway and continues into the living spaces inside this 1950s home with curb appeal.

Address: 8672 Roosevelt Circle, Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $595,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,286 square feet (6,380-square-foot lot)

Features: Original hardwood floors; galley-style kitchen; master suite with backyard access; grassy yard with trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $603,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4565 Larwin Ave., Cypress (Realtor.com)

CYPRESS: Featuring floors of bamboo and porcelain tile, this two-story townhouse enjoys neighborhood amenities including three pools, three playgrounds and two clubhouses.

Address: 4565 Larwin Ave., Cypress, 90630

Listed for: $568,500 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,562 square feet (1,334-square-foot lot)

Features: Red shutters; kitchen with cherry cabinetry; renovated bathrooms; custom courtyard under hanging lights

About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $682,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2121 Topaz Ave., La Habra (Realtor.com)

LA HABRA: Lattice windows and exposed rafter tails touch up this recently remodeled home with a grassy backyard.

Address: 2121 Topaz Ave., La Habra, 90631

Listed for: $590,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,237 square feet (6,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick planters; living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; large driveway

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $625,000, up 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7505 McNeil Way, Buena Park (Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: More than $40,000 went into the landscaping, fencing, plants and fruit trees surrounding this charming corner-lot home.

Address: 7505 McNeil Way, Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $599,800 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,300 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom stone walkway; living room with tile fireplace; grassy backyard with patio; storage shed

About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $603,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4130 Larwin Ave., Cypress (Realtor.com)

CYPRESS: Double doors enter this two-story townhome with modern vibes and private patio.

Address: 4130 Larwin Ave., Cypress, 90630

Listed for: $612,500 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,748 square feet (1,818-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; updated kitchen with quartz countertops; French doors; trellis-topped patio with brick planters

About the area: In the 90630 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $682,000, down 0.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.