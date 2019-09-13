Actors Topher and Ashley Grace buy in La Cañada Flintridge

Actors Topher and Ashley Grace have bought a home in leafy La Cañada Flintridge through a trust for $2.975 million.

Last month, the couple put their Studio City home of two years on the market. Located in the desirable Fryman Canyon area, the updated Midcentury home is listed for $2.695 million, records show.

The new house — a charming traditional of nearly 4,000 square feet — sits back from the street and is fronted by horseshoe driveway. Exposed brickwork, a trio of dormers and a covered front porch lend classic curb appeal to the two-story. Picture windows paired with black shutters create visual contrast against clapboard siding.

Inside, the 1940s house has a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a vaulted-ceiling family room that adjoins the kitchen. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms includes a master suite with a fireplace and French doors that open to a balcony. A lower level holds a game room and sauna.

Wrap-around decking extends the living space outdoors. The home sits on about two-thirds of an acre with mature trees, lawn, a fire pit and a swimming pool with a spa.

Gillan Abercrombie of Compass was the listing agent. Kristal Moffett and Juan Longfellow of Deasy Penner & Partners represented the buyers, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Topher Grace, 41, is known for his role on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” which from 1998 to 2006. More recently, he appeared in the Oscar-winning film “BlackKkKlansman” (2018) as well as the National Geographic miniseries “The Hot Zone” (2019).



Ashley Grace, born Ashley Hinshaw, had guest roles on “Gossip Girl” and “Fringe” before landing the lead part in the 2011 independent drama “About Cherry.” Her recent credits include the shows “StartUp” (2016) and “The Arrangement” (2017-2018).