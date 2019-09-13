Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Kirsten Dunst caps off a quick home sale in Toluca Lake

The two-story charmer features a white-picket-fenced front yard and a tiered backyard with a custom-built gazebo, swimming pool, spa and private dock.
The two-story charmer features a white-picket-fenced front yard and a tiered backyard with a custom-built gazebo, swimming pool, spa and private dock.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 13, 2019
1:20 PM
Share

Actress Kirsten Dunst made quick work of her listing in Toluca Lake. The sale of the waterfront home, which just traded hands for $4.55 million, started pending nine days after she sent it to market for $4.7 million.

There’s a lot to like about the property, from the charming fenced front yard to the tiered backyard with a custom-built gazebo, swimming pool and private dock.

Inside, abundant windows add shades of green to artsy living spaces full of crisp white walls and light hardwood floors. Wainscoting and eye-catching chandeliers touch up the living and dining rooms, while the center-island kitchen adds custom cabinetry and generous doses of marble.

1/15
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/15
The gated entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/15
The front yard.  (Realtor.com)
4/15
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
5/15
The formal dining room.  (Realtor.com)
6/15
The marble kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/15
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
8/15
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/15
The bonus room.  (Realtor.com)
10/15
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
11/15
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
12/15
The outdoor dining area.  (Realtor.com)
13/15
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
14/15
The private dock.  (Realtor.com)
15/15
The tiered backyard.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Other main-level highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a family room full of French doors, which open to a brick patio with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

The massive master suite sits upstairs. One of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, it expands to a whitewashed bathroom and a covered balcony that takes in views of the lake. A bonus room finishes off the 4,333-square-foot floor plan.

Out back, privacy hedges separate the patio from the pool and spa, which are overlooked by a crescent moon art piece.

Dunst, 37, has scores of credits dating back to the ‘90s. As a 12-year-old, she received a Golden Globe nomination for “Interview with the Vampire,” and her notable roles since include “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Melancholia” and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Advertisement

Records show she paid $2.6 million for the home in 2001.

Harvey Good of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Cynthia Wexler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement