Original TV ‘Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno buys compound near Pismo Beach

Bodybuilder turned actor Lou Ferrigno has bought a home in the hills above Pismo Beach for $2.9 million, records show.

Set on a knoll in Arroyo Grande, the gated compound has panoramic vistas of nearly 360 degrees that take in the coastline and the mountains of San Luis Obispo.

The Mediterranean-inspired house, built in 1980, has 7,000 square feet of living space, three fireplaces and a vaulted foyer with a dual staircase. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with powered windows that create a pass-through to an outside bar. Formal living and dining areas sit off the kitchen. There’s also an office.

1 / 14 A swimming pool sits across from the house. (Realtor.com) 2 / 14 The chef’s kitchen features a center island and powered windows. (Realtor.com) 3 / 14 The living room sits off the kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 14 Sliding glass doors in the family room open to the backyard. (Realtor.com) 5 / 14 A dual staircase anchors the vaulted-ceiling foyer. (Realtor.com) 6 / 14 A private balcony sits off the master suite. (Realtor.com) 7 / 14 The balcony overlooks the pool and takes in ocean views. (Realtor.com) 8 / 14 The master suite bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 14 Picture windows take in ocean and mountain views. (Realtor.com) 10 / 14 The office has a wall of built-ins. (Realtor.com) 11 / 14 A gazebo sits behind the pool area. (Realtor.com) 12 / 14 Ocean views. (Realtor.com) 13 / 14 Palms and mature trees frame a walkway. (Realtor.com) 14 / 14 The five-plus-acre estate sits behind gates on a hilltop lot with 360-degree ocean and mountain views. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Five bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread across two floors. Sliding glass doors in the upstairs master suite open to a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

Outside, tall palms frame a heated swimming pool and pool deck. A gazebo, gardens, meandering pathways and an 8,000-square-foot workshop/barn fill out the grounds.

The property had been on the market since January with an asking price of $3.999 million, records show.

Shane DeBerti of Miramar International Inc. was the listing agent. Jeffrey Landon of Cal Coastal Properties represented the buyer.



Advertisement

Ferrigno, 67, was a two-time Mr. Universe before landing the title role on the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk.” As an actor, his credits also include the show “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man.”

Last year, Ferrigno was selected by President Trump to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition.