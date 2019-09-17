Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Frank Gore sheds Santa Clara townhouse near the 49ers stadium

NFL running back Frank Gore.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 17, 2019
2:01 PM
Chalk it up as a win. Star running back Frank Gore has sold his longtime townhouse for the full asking price of $1.298 million in Santa Clara, where he spent 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 15-year veteran paid $860,000 for the home in 2007 two years after joining the team, records show. Likely chosen for its location, the orange-colored abode sits less than two miles from the 49ers stadium.

Inside, tan walls and hardwood floors fill a two-story living room with a fireplace and a raised center-island kitchen with maple cabinetry. A 350-gallon custom fish tank anchors the entire space.

1/10
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The living room with a fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The wet bar and fish tank.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The center-island kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The family room and dining area.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The two-car garage.  (Realtor.com)

Other highlights include plantation shutters, motorized drapes, a remote-controlled projector system and a wet bar.

Carpet covers the bedrooms, of which there are three. The master suite expands to a bathroom with a spa tub, as well as a small patio.

The home is located in the Landings at Rivermark, a 109-home enclave inside a massive 152-acre master-planned community in Santa Clara.

At 36, Gore is the oldest active running back in the NFL. In addition to five Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl appearance, he boasts 14,836 career rushing yards — the fourth most in league history.

Elise Erwin and Sheryl Shigemasa of Century 21 MM held the listing. Tao Guan of Keller Williams Realty Cupertino represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
