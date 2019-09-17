Frank Gore sheds Santa Clara townhouse near the 49ers stadium

Chalk it up as a win. Star running back Frank Gore has sold his longtime townhouse for the full asking price of $1.298 million in Santa Clara, where he spent 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 15-year veteran paid $860,000 for the home in 2007 two years after joining the team, records show. Likely chosen for its location, the orange-colored abode sits less than two miles from the 49ers stadium.

Inside, tan walls and hardwood floors fill a two-story living room with a fireplace and a raised center-island kitchen with maple cabinetry. A 350-gallon custom fish tank anchors the entire space.

Other highlights include plantation shutters, motorized drapes, a remote-controlled projector system and a wet bar.

Carpet covers the bedrooms, of which there are three. The master suite expands to a bathroom with a spa tub, as well as a small patio.

The home is located in the Landings at Rivermark, a 109-home enclave inside a massive 152-acre master-planned community in Santa Clara.

At 36, Gore is the oldest active running back in the NFL. In addition to five Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl appearance, he boasts 14,836 career rushing yards — the fourth most in league history.



Elise Erwin and Sheryl Shigemasa of Century 21 MM held the listing. Tao Guan of Keller Williams Realty Cupertino represented the buyer.