Philanthropists James and Eleanor Randall sell Malibu home for $23.425 million

James and Eleanor Randall, the philanthropists who bought the storied Liongate estate in Bel-Air four years ago, have sold their Malibu home of more than a decade for $23.425 million.

The 1.7-acre estate, set on an ocean-view bluff, includes a French Regency-style main residence, two guest houses, a lighted tennis court and a swimming pool.

The stone-clad main home, built in 2002, has ocean views from nearly every room. Its 13,000 square feet of living space includes a chef’s kitchen with a marble-topped island, a billiards room, a theater, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. French doors in the great room open directly to the backyard.

The French Regency-style residence sits on a 1.7-acre bluff in Malibu with two guest houses, a tennis court and a swimming pool. (Simon Berlyn)

The property was previously up for lease a year ago for $100,000 a month. It is the fifth home sale of $20 million or more in Malibu this year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Sandro Dazzan of the Agency was the listing agent. Melissa Oliver of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

James Randall sold his aerospace rivet manufacturing company, Allfast Fastening Systems, five years ago for $360 million, according to purchaser TriMas Corp.

He and his wife are now focused on the efforts of their James & Eleanor Randall Foundation, which benefits Huntington Hospital, the Rose Bowl Legacy Campaign and Chapman University, among others.