Actor Clive Standen takes hold of Lucy Hale’s Studio City home

British actor Clive Standen, whose recent credits include the NBC action-thriller “Taken,” was the buyer of actress Lucy Hale’s Studio City home that sold in June. The sale price was $2.45 million.

Built in 2004 and extensively updated during Hale’s stay, the hillside three-story features high ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized French doors. An entry staircase extends downward into the living room, which has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. A dining room and updated kitchen sit off the living area. Sliding glass doors in the eat-in kitchen open to a balcony overlooking the canyon.

1 / 10 The three-story home features high ceilings and hardwood floors. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 10 The living room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 10 Dining area. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 10 The master suite includes a bathroom with a sliding barn door and chandelier-topped soaking tub. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 10 Updated eat-in kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 10 Lucy Hale’s Studio City home. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 10 The lower patio features a saltwater swimming pool. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 10 The updated kitchen of Lucy Hale’s Studio City home. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 10 Bedroom. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 10 The hillside home has three stories. (Noel Kleinman)

A fireplace, a sliding barn door and a chandelier-topped soaking tub highlight the master suite. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms within nearly 3,900 square feet of living space.

Terraces and balconies add more living space outdoors. A lower patio holds a saltwater swimming pool and a cabana.

Standen, 38, has television credits that include the British soap “Doctors,” “Doctor Who” and the BBC TV series “Robin Hood.” He has had a recurring role on the History channel drama “Vikings” since 2013 and is set to appear in the upcoming NBC drama “Council of Dads.”

Hale, 30, starred in the dramas “Bionic Woman” and “Privileged” before landing her most widely known role as Aria Montgomery in “Pretty Little Liars.” On the film side, her credits include “Truth or Dare,” “The Unicorn” and the upcoming rom-com “A Nice Girl Like You.”

David Berg and F. Ron Smith of Compass’ Smith and Berg Team were the listing agents. Doug Rago of EXp Realty of California represented the buyer.