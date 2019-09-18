Designer Kim Gordon rolls out her latest creation in Laurel Canyon

Artist and designer Kim Gordon, known for her unique home projects in Venice, is listing her latest creation in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $3.25 million.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1951 and newly reimagined, has all the hallmarks of a Gordon-designed residence. Hand-troweled plaster walls and ceilings, high ceilings and curated furnishings are among eye-catching details. French doors and windows have been replaced with handmade steel-framed doors and windows, which Gordon manufactures herself.

A formal living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace lies at the heart of the 2,600-square-foot home. The kitchen has been reconfigured and has blue cabinetry and gold accents that pop against neutral tones.

Advertisement

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites including one with a separate entrance. There are three bathrooms plus custom closets and a whole-house water filtration system.

Outside, the quarter-acre lot features drought-tolerant landscaping and mature trees that fill a back hillside. Separate patio areas have built-in planters and fire features. A small garden courtyard sits off the master suite.

David Kramer, Ziv Gabay and Lisa Gild of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Gordon’s works, are known for emphasizing natural light while introducing artistic design elements . Earlier this year, the designer listed her personal Venice home for sale and sold another project in the area for $3.25 million.

Advertisement

She is currently designing a personal wellness retreat in the Mandeville Canyon area.