Former Charger Ryan Mathews rushes to sell San Diego home

Retired running back Ryan Mathews, who spent five seasons with the Chargers, just listed his coastal home in San Diego for $2.85 million.
The Pro Bowler paid $1.862 million for the custom spot in 2012, two years after the Chargers picked him in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Wrapped in a wavy exterior reminiscent of the ocean nearby, the tan-colored home holds four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 2,736 square feet. The curves continue inside, with rounded cabinetry in the kitchen and sloping ceilings above the living room.
Living spaces lined with Brazilian hardwood floors fill the lower level, opening up to a stamped-concrete courtyard with stucco planters and a fire pit.
All four bedrooms are found on the second story, including a master suite with a fireplace and balcony. A steam room with barrel ceilings, mood lighting and eight shower heads anchors its bathroom.
On the third story, a bonus room leads to a rooftop deck with a grill and ocean views. The space ascends to an even higher rooftop deck — this one complete with a hot tub.
Jason Moyer of Team Moyer Real Estate holds the listing.
Following a successful run at Fresno State, Mathews played for the Chargers and Eagles during his seven-year career. In addition to 40 touchdowns, the Riverside native was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011.