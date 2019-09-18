Home of the Week: A clear-through view in the Bird Streets

Set high up in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Hollywood Hills West, this contemporary home makes the most of cityscape views. A curving roofline and bands of clerestory windows deviate from the home’s clean lines and bring in natural light throughout the day. Glass walls leave little to the imagination, taking in a terraced courtyard in the front and a panorama of downtown L.A. in the rear.

The details

Location: 1486 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $10.9 million

Year built: 2002

Living area: 4,783 square feet, four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Features: Terrazzo floors; floor-to-ceiling windows; limestone-wrapped piers; interior courtyard with water feature; grand living room; Bulthaup-designed kitchen; decking; infinity-edge swimming pool; gym

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $2.518 million, a 35% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Patrick Fogarty, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 779-2415

