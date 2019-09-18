Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A clear-through view in the Bird Streets

1/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets.  (Mark Singer Photography)
2/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood. The 4,783-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.  (Mark Singer Photography)
3/10
A hallway lined with thick limestone columns leads to the master suite, which takes in panoramic views of the city.   (Mark Singer Photography)
4/10
The 4,783-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.  (Mark Singer Photography)
5/10
The 4,783-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.  (Mark Singer Photography)
6/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets.   (Mark Singer Photography)
7/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets.   (Mark Singer Photography)
8/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets.   (Mark Singer Photography)
9/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets.   (Mark Singer Photography)
10/10
This Hollywood Hills West showplace, listed for $10.9 million, is in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, a celebrity-popular enclave known for its bird-named streets.   (Mark Singer Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2019
5 AM
Share

Set high up in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Hollywood Hills West, this contemporary home makes the most of cityscape views. A curving roofline and bands of clerestory windows deviate from the home’s clean lines and bring in natural light throughout the day. Glass walls leave little to the imagination, taking in a terraced courtyard in the front and a panorama of downtown L.A. in the rear.

The details

Location: 1486 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $10.9 million

Advertisement

Year built: 2002

Living area: 4,783 square feet, four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Features: Terrazzo floors; floor-to-ceiling windows; limestone-wrapped piers; interior courtyard with water feature; grand living room; Bulthaup-designed kitchen; decking; infinity-edge swimming pool; gym

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $2.518 million, a 35% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Patrick Fogarty, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 779-2415

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement