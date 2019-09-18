Hot Property: Kirsten Dunst sells her Toluca Lake home to actress Annie Potts

Kirsten Dunst’s Toluca Lake home is staying in Hollywood hands. Actress Annie Potts was the buyer of the two-story, which sold last week for $4.55 million.

Potts, known for her role as secretary Janine Melnitz in the original “Ghostbusters” films, must have liked what she saw in the place. The Cape Cod-inspired house went under contract just nine days after it hit the market in June for $4.7 million.

The lakefront property has plenty to offer, from the charming fenced frontyard to the tiered backyard with a custom-built gazebo, swimming pool and private dock.

Inside, abundant windows add shades of green to artsy living spaces full of crisp white walls and light hardwood floors. Wainscoting and eye-catching chandeliers touch up the living and dining rooms, while the center-island kitchen adds custom cabinetry and generous doses of marble.

Other main-level highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a family room full of French doors, which open to a brick patio with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

The massive master suite sits upstairs and expands to include a whitewashed bathroom and a covered balcony with a view of the lake. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within the 4,333-square-foot interior.

Dunst, 37, has scores of credits dating back to the 1990s. As a 12-year-old, she received a Golden Globe nomination for “Interview With the Vampire,” and her notable roles since include “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Melancholia” and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.



Potts, 66, received a Golden Globe nomination for 1978’s “Corvette Summer.” Over the years, she’s also starred in “Pretty in Pink,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Designing Women.” More recently, she has appeared on the sitcom “Young Sheldon” and had a voice role in “Toy Story 4.”

Harvey Good of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Cynthia Wexler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Doctor’s orders: It’s time to sell

Eleven years appears to be plenty for actor Kevin McKidd. The actor, known for playing Dr. Owen Hunt on “Grey’s Anatomy,” has listed his verdant villa in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $1.995 million.

That’s $370,000 more than McKidd paid for the secluded property in 2008.

Gravel paths navigate the gated grounds, which feature an abundance of gardens and water features across a quarter of an acre. At the center sits a single-story home built in 1953.

Draped in ivy, the house holds two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a handful of bright living spaces in 1,773 square feet. Columns frame the entry, leading into a tile-lined open floor plan with an indoor-outdoor living room, dining area and chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry.

Stone walls and floors adorn a master suite complete with a doorless shower and free-standing tub. It takes in views of the courtyard, which branches off to an artist’s studio.

Out back, a terraced patio with a fire pit descends to an entertainer’s yard with a swimming pool under hanging lights. Dense landscaping surrounds the space.

Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass hold the listing.

Before “Grey’s Anatomy,” McKidd starred in “Trainspotting,” “The Acid House” and “Rome.” The 46-year-old’s more recent credits include “T2 Trainspotting” and “Tulip Fever.”

Home sale is her latest production

Television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, whose scores of credits include “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” has sold her home in Hancock Park for a little over $7.166 million.

The 1920s traditional-style home, set on a leafy half-acre lot, first came up for sale in October 2018 for $9.995 million. It had been listed for $8.5 million since May.

Owned by Rhimes since 2010, the 8,300-square-foot house has coffered ceilings, crown molding, scaled formal rooms and a formal entry with a hand-stenciled floor. The chef’s kitchen opens to the den. There are fireplaces in the library, family room and living room.

A total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms includes a multi-room master suite complete with dual baths, two walk-in closets and a separate study. Another bedroom, formerly another office, is where Rhimes penned screenplays for many of her hit shows.

Outside, the tiered backyard has a grassy lawn and steps leading up to a swimming pool and pool deck. A detached cabana sits near the pool area. A smattering of mature sycamore and elm trees fill the frontyard.

Rhimes, 49, is the producer behind such popular television hits as “Private Practice,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Station 19.” In 2017, she agreed to a multiyear development deal with streaming service Netflix.

Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $7,166,250.

Moving their ‘show’ to a new hood

Actor Topher Grace of “That ‘70s Show” fame and his wife, actress-model Ashley Grace, have found a new setting in the Crescenta Valley, buying a home in leafy La Cañada Flintridge for $2.975 million.

Last month, the couple put their Studio City home of two years on the market. Located in the desirable Fryman Canyon area, the updated Midcentury home is listed for $2.695 million.

The new house — a traditional of nearly 4,000 square feet — sits back from the street and is fronted by a horseshoe driveway. Exposed brickwork, a trio of dormers and a covered front porch lend classic curb appeal to the two-story. Picture windows paired with black shutters create visual contrast against clapboard siding.

Inside, the 1940s house has a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a vaulted-ceiling family room that adjoins the kitchen. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms includes a master suite with a fireplace and French doors that open to a balcony. A lower level holds a game room and sauna.

Wrap-around decking extends the living space outdoors. The home sits on about two-thirds of an acre with mature trees, lawn, a fire pit and a swimming pool with a spa.

Gillan Abercrombie of Compass was the listing agent. Kristal Moffett and Juan Longfellow of Deasy Penner & Partners represented the buyers.

Topher Grace, 41, is known for his role as teenager Eric Forman on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” which ran from 1998 to 2006. More recently, he appeared in the Oscar-winning film “BlackkKlansman” (2018) as well as the National Geographic miniseries “The Hot Zone” (2019).

Ashley Grace, born Ashley Hinshaw, had guest roles on “Gossip Girl” and “Fringe” before landing the lead part in the 2011 independent drama “About Cherry.”

Who wants to be his buyer

Television producer Michael Davies, whose scores of credits include “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and the U.S. version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has listed his townhouse in the Tribeca area of New York for sale at $14.995 million.

The light-filled residence, designed by BKSK Architects, has three floors and a basement level that combine to create 6,670 square feet of living space. Atop the townhouse is a rooftop deck.

At the heart of the home is a vaulted-ceiling great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that take in a private garden courtyard. A chef’s kitchen and dining area sit off the great room.

The second story is devoted to the master suite and has a gallery office that overlooks the great room. Four additional bedrooms lie on the third level for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A media room and playroom make up the basement. A floating staircase and private elevator connect the multiple floors.

The property is listed by a sextet of agents: Tamer Howard, Raphael DeNiro, Matt DeGroot and Maggie Leigh Marshall of Douglas Elliman associated with Billy Rose and Natasha Barrett of the Agency.

Davies, 53, is the president and chief executive of New York City-based TV production company Embassy Road. His scores of credits include “Wife Swap,” “Talking Dead” and ESPN’s “2 Minute Drill.”

An avid soccer fan, he is co-founder and co-host of the popular “Men in Blazers” podcast and show on NBCSN.