Hot Property

Two of Reggie Bush’s homes are on the market. What’s your pick?

Reggie Bush’s homes
Reggie Bush’s current home in the Pacific Palisades, left, is for sale at $9.995 million. His former home in the Hollywood Hills, right, is for sale at $7.4 million.
(Jeff Elson; Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2019
11:50 AM
Even in retirement, Reggie Bush is a busy man. The former star USC running back has made plenty of real estate moves over the years, most recently putting his Pacific Palisades pad on the market for $9.995 million.

It’s not the only available home tied to the Heisman winner, however. Over in Hollywood Hills, a modern tri-level home he once owned just went up for sale at $7.4 million — or $1.7 million more than he sold it for five years ago.

Of the two stylish estates, which is your pick?

Bush definitely has a type; each of the architectural abodes features loads of glass and hardwood, and each has a movie theater, swimming pool and deck with sweeping views.

1/15
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)
Reggie Bush’s contemporary home in Pacific Palisades | Hot Property  (Jeff Elson)

The Palisades property asking $9.995 million is bigger by far, boasting five bedrooms across 7,500 square feet on three quarters of an acre. Through a pivoting glass-and-marble front door, the open floor plan features expansive living spaces and exclusive amenities such as a wine cellar and gym.

Upstairs, the massive master suite opens to a wraparound terrace overlooking the grounds. In addition to an infinity-edge pool and spa, there’s an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, flat lawn and a handful of entertaining patios.

About 15 miles east, the Hollywood Hills home seeking $7.4 million feels a bit cozier, but tacks on a third story for more flexibility. Fitting three bedrooms into 4,571 square feet, it makes the most of its space.

1/14
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The two-story living room.  (Realtor.com)
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The movie theater.  (Realtor.com)
The lounge with glass floors.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
A second-story lounge.  (Realtor.com)
A master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
A master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The entertainer’s deck.  (Realtor.com)
An outdoor lounge.  (Realtor.com)

Instead of a wine cellar, there’s a wet bar with a wine fridge. The two-story living room ascends to a lofted lounge, where glass floors look down on the kitchen and dining area below.

Above it all, the master suite holds its own with two eye-catching bathrooms and a walk-in closet. A rooftop entertainer’s deck completes the scene.

A star with the Trojans, Bush earned All-American honors twice, a Doak Walker Award and a (later-forfeited) Heisman Trophy as a member of the USC football program.

Drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, the 34-year-old played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills across 11 professional seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro selection with New Orleans in 2008 and won a Super Bowl with the squad two years later.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. holds the listing for the Palisades property. David Parnes and James Harris hold the listing for the Hollywood Hills home.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
