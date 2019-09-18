Two of Reggie Bush’s homes are on the market. What’s your pick?

Even in retirement, Reggie Bush is a busy man. The former star USC running back has made plenty of real estate moves over the years, most recently putting his Pacific Palisades pad on the market for $9.995 million.

It’s not the only available home tied to the Heisman winner, however. Over in Hollywood Hills, a modern tri-level home he once owned just went up for sale at $7.4 million — or $1.7 million more than he sold it for five years ago.

Of the two stylish estates, which is your pick?

Bush definitely has a type; each of the architectural abodes features loads of glass and hardwood, and each has a movie theater, swimming pool and deck with sweeping views.

The Palisades property asking $9.995 million is bigger by far, boasting five bedrooms across 7,500 square feet on three quarters of an acre. Through a pivoting glass-and-marble front door, the open floor plan features expansive living spaces and exclusive amenities such as a wine cellar and gym.

Upstairs, the massive master suite opens to a wraparound terrace overlooking the grounds. In addition to an infinity-edge pool and spa, there’s an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, flat lawn and a handful of entertaining patios.

About 15 miles east, the Hollywood Hills home seeking $7.4 million feels a bit cozier, but tacks on a third story for more flexibility. Fitting three bedrooms into 4,571 square feet, it makes the most of its space.

Instead of a wine cellar, there’s a wet bar with a wine fridge. The two-story living room ascends to a lofted lounge, where glass floors look down on the kitchen and dining area below.

Above it all, the master suite holds its own with two eye-catching bathrooms and a walk-in closet. A rooftop entertainer’s deck completes the scene.

A star with the Trojans, Bush earned All-American honors twice, a Doak Walker Award and a (later-forfeited) Heisman Trophy as a member of the USC football program.

Drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, the 34-year-old played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills across 11 professional seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro selection with New Orleans in 2008 and won a Super Bowl with the squad two years later.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. holds the listing for the Palisades property. David Parnes and James Harris hold the listing for the Hollywood Hills home.