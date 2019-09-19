Actor Jeff Bridges trims his land holdings in Malibu

Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan, have sold several parcels of land totaling more than three acres in the hills of Malibu for $850,000.

Perhaps at some point in their nearly 30 years of ownership the couple had plans to build a mountain retreat on the wooded site. No permits or plans were included in the sale, however.

1 / 3 The ocean-view site in Malibu totals more than three acres. (Redfin.com) 2 / 3 The wooded site in Malibu totals more than three acres. (Redfin.com) 3 / 3 A gated driveway marks the entrance to the ocean-view site in Malibu. (Redfin.com)

Views take in the surrounding canyon, Santa Monica Bay, the coastline and Santa Catalina Island. Listing photos show a gated driveway, concert pads, trees and succulents.

Bridges, 69, won his Oscar for the 2009 film “Crazy Heart.” He also received nominations for his work in “Hell or High Water” (2016), “True Grit” (2010) and “The Contender” (2000) as well as several other films. His “The Big Lebowski” (1998) is a cult favorite. He is working on an FX drama pilot titled “The Old Man.”

The property, which had been on the market for about a year, was originally listed at $1.2 million.

Tracy Lynn Testin of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Tanya Starcevich of Keller Williams represented the buyer.