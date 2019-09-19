Dwyane Wade’s Miami Beach mansion seeks $32.5 million

Even in retirement, NBA star Dwyane Wade is keeping busy. His waterfront Miami Beach mansion just hit the market for $32.5 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Spanning an acre on Biscayne Bay, the impressive estate centers on a 14,000-square-foot home with Mediterranean flair.

It’s not the only eye-catcher, though. Highlights across the palm-tree-topped property include a verdant courtyard, a swimming pool, a gazebo with a bar, a private dock and a Miami Heat-themed basketball court.

Wade paid $10.645 million for the property in 2010, and the home was built five years later, records show. Through an arched front door, the two-story floor plan boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a handful of expansive living spaces with accents of wood, stone and tile.

Intersecting beams top an indoor-outdoor family room, a living room lined with French doors and a chef’s kitchen with a massive center island. For amenities, there’s a wine room, salon and movie theater.

Upstairs, the master retreat combines a bedroom with a lounge, a marble bathroom with a freestanding tub and an office. It opens to one of two terraces overlooking the spacious patio out back.

The listing agent, Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman, couldn’t be reached for comment.



Wade, 37, spent most of his 17-year career with the Miami Heat, leading the team to three NBA championships and winning Finals MVP in 2006. A 13-time All-Star, he’s the Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists and steals.

Last year, he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, paid roughly $6 million for a 8,650-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks, The Times previously reported.