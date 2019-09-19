NBC exec George Cheeks lists Hollywood penthouse at a loss

Atop the posh Residences at W Hollywood, NBC Entertainment co-chairman George Cheeks is bracing for a loss. His snazzy penthouse is on the market for $1.595 million — or $480,000 less than he paid for it just two years ago.

There’s no word on why his sights are set so low; the scenic condo carries the same bold, dramatic style it did when Cheeks scooped it up in 2017.

Hardwood floors clash with dark gray walls throughout the interior, which includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,890 square feet. Mirrored glass and soffit lighting adorn the window-lined living spaces.

1 / 12 The terrace. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The covered terrace. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The living room with mirrored glass. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The dramatic floor plan. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The view from the terrace. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The rooftop pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the building. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

There’s a living room with a fireplace and a sleek modern kitchen inside. Past that, the condo opens up to a fairly large terrace that takes in views of the Capitol Records building, Pantages Theatre and Hollywood sign.

The master suite, complete with mirrored walls and a spa tub, accesses the covered terrace as well. A cityscape mural lines one of the walls in the slightly smaller guest bedroom.

On Hollywood Boulevard, the 143-unit building features the usual amenities such as concierge and valet services. Above it all, there’s a half-acre rooftop park with cabanas and a swimming pool.

Yvonne Arias Neustadter of the Property Lab Inc. holds the listing with Nikki Elmore of Vine Street Realty.



Advertisement

Cheeks, along with Paul Telegdy, took over as co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment last year after Bob Greenblatt stepped down.