Tinder co-founder Sean Rad puts Hollywood Hills home back in play at $9.75 million

Former Tinder Chairman Sean Rad, who co-founded the dating app, has put his home in Hollywood Hills West back on the market for $9.75 million, down from $10.9 million a year ago.

He bought the place from Paul Hanneman, the former president of marketing and distribution for Fox film worldwide, in 2016 for $7.65 million, records show.

Set behind gates, the Georgian traditional-style home features a wide, symmetrical front lined with creeping ivy and a pair of bow windows. A formal entry with a grand artistic staircase sits beyond the front door and opens to a formal dining room on the left and a living room with a fireplace on the right.

A second living room sits behind the first and has a row of French doors that open to the grounds. French doors in the chef’s kitchen, outfitted with a massive island and La Cornue Range, lead to a dining patio.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include a walk-in closet and an office. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 5,600 square feet of space. A detached guest house adds a bedroom and a kitchenette.

The two-story house, built in 1939, sits on about a third of an acre with lawn, a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue. A large motor court sits off the front.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, the “Selling Sunset” personalities and agents with the Oppenheim Group, hold the listing.

Rad started the social marketing firm Adly before launching Tinder in 2012.

The entrepreneur, who left the company in 2017, was among a group of former Tinder employees who last year sued Match Group and IAC, the dating app’s parent companies, alleging that the firms underestimated the app’s potential revenues to deny them billions of dollars’ worth of stock options. The lawsuit is ongoing despite a failed bid by IAC earlier this year to dismiss the case.

On the real estate front, Rad made another splash in the Hollywood Hills last year, paying $24 million for the home of real estate agent Kurt Rappaport. The property, built in 1936, was once owned by late Comedy Store founder Mitzi Shore and has about 7,000 square feet of living space.