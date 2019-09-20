New Lakers coach Frank Vogel buys Manhattan Beach home

Frank Vogel, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has bought a home in the Tree Section of Manhattan Beach in an off-market deal for $5.35 million.

The newly built house, which draws inspiration from East Coast and Traditional styles, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and nearly 4,900 square feet of living space. Features include white wainscoting, beamed ceilings and a center-island kitchen. There are fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom as well as the patio. An elevator serves each floor.

Patios and balconies create additional living space outdoors.

Vogel, 46, has been coaching in the NBA since 2001, serving in assistant roles with the Celtics, 76ers and Wizards before becoming the Pacers head coach in 2011. After six seasons with the Pacers and two with the Magic, he was named the Lakers head coach in May.

Advertisement

Tracey Nesicolaci of Vista Sotheby’s Realty and Sheri Kapust of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. Kristi Seth of 3 Leaf Realty Inc. represented Vogel and his wife, Jennifer.