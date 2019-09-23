Boxer Sergey Kovalev looks to knock out a Newport Beach home sale

Fresh off his victory over Anthony Yarde, light heavyweight boxer Sergey Kovalev is trying to keep the momentum going in Newport Beach. His home in guard-gated One Ford Road is on the market for $3.6 million, records show.

In addition to a powerful punch, Kovalev seems to have a hand for interior decorating. After buying the two-story home for $3.125 million last year, he completely remodeled the living spaces.

The Russian replaced tile floors with hardwood, swapped bland tan tones for bolder shades and added walls of brick to the kitchen, dining room and family room. Spanning two stories, the home now holds five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,200 square feet.

1 / 12 The living room. (Three D Media) 2 / 12 The center-island kitchen. (Three D Media) 3 / 12 The dining room. (Three D Media) 4 / 12 The dining room. (Three D Media) 5 / 12 The family room and wine cellar. (Three D Media) 6 / 12 The foyer. (Three D Media) 7 / 12 The master bedroom. (Three D Media) 8 / 12 The master bathroom. (Three D Media) 9 / 12 The master balcony. (Three D Media) 10 / 12 The patio. (Three D Media) 11 / 12 The swimming pool. (Three D Media) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Three D Media)

The most expansive space comes in the two-story living room. Blending two shades of blue, it features opposite sets of French doors. One side opens to a flagstone courtyard with a fireplace, and the other expands to a landscaped backyard with a fountain-fed swimming pool.

Upstairs, the chandelier-topped master suite features multiple shades of hardwood and a bathroom with custom tile and a freestanding tub. A private balcony overlooks the grounds.

Andrei Feoktistov of Realty One Group West holds the listing.

Kovalev, 36, has held the light heavyweight World Boxing Organization title multiple times. In 38 professional fights, he’s racked up 34 wins — 29 by knockout. In November, he’s set to fight Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez.